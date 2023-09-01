5 reasons why we should celebrate Jr NTR’s ‘Janatha Garage’ on its 7th anniversary

Man of Masses NTR Jr's Janatha Garage, a Telugu blockbuster, celebrates its seventh anniversary today.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 09:11 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Man of Masses NTR Jr’s Janatha Garage, a Telugu blockbuster, celebrates its seventh anniversary today. This movie, directed by Koratala Siva, was not just a commercial success but also left a lasting impact on the audience. As we commemorate this milestone, here are five compelling reasons to watch Man of Masses NTR Jr’s Janatha Garage now:

NTR Jr & Koratala Siva’s Power-Packed Combination

The dynamic duo of NTR Jr and director Koratala Siva created magic on screen with Janatha Garage. Their collaboration brought together compelling storytelling and NTR Jr’s charismatic screen presence, making it a memorable cinematic experience. The audience will yet again get to witness this actor-director duo with 2024 much awaited film Devara.

NTR Jr’s Powerful Performance

In Janatha Garage, NTR Jr delivered a stellar performance that showcased his versatility as an actor. His portrayal of Anand, a young environmental activist, and his transformation into a responsible mechanic was lauded by both critics and fans.

Electrifying Chemistry between NTR Jr & Mohanlal

The chemistry between NTR Jr. and Mohanlal was nothing short of electrifying. Whether it was their intense confrontations or heartwarming moments, their on-screen rapport created an emotional resonance that resonated with audiences. Their interactions and camaraderie were so natural that it felt like watching two old friends navigating a complex storyline together.

Socially Relevant Theme

Janatha Garage addressed a socially relevant theme, focusing on environmental conservation and the importance of community service. The film’s message of environmental consciousness and the power of collective action resonated with the audience, making it more than just a typical commercial entertainer.

Box Office Success

Janatha Garage was a monumental success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2016. Its commercial success not only established NTR Jr as a box office powerhouse but also showcased his ability to choose impactful projects.

This movie continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinema enthusiasts and serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of NTR Jr in the film industry. We eagerly await their next collaboration, Devara, slated for release on 5th April 2024, which promises to be another cinematic treat for fans of this iconic duo.

Also Read From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR, celebs extend birthday wishes to megastar Chiranjeevi