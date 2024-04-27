Hyderabad: Sudanese national undergoes robotic surgery at Medicover

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 06:45 PM

Dr A V Ravi Kumar along with the Sudanes national who under went the robitic surgery at Medicover

Hyderabad: Urologists from Medicover Hospitals on Saturday announced that they have successfully conducted a minimally invasive robotic surgery to treat a 61-year-old Sudanese national Ateyat Mohamed Fagida who was diagnosed with bilateral ureteric obstruction due to a rare disorder called Retroperitoneal Fibrosis that caused bilateral ureteric obstruction and kidney failure.

Instead of going for the traditional treatment for such diseases that involves extensive surgery, which is more often an open surgery, senior urologist Dr A V Ravi Kumar proposed to take-up a robotic surgery that will give better results.

Dr A V Ravi Kumar, assisted by urologists Dr Madhusudan Reddy , Dr Partha Sri and Dr Chittibabu recognized the potential for improved patient outcomes and proposed an innovative alternative of robotic ureterolysis with omental wrapping surgery, a press release said.

The blood loss was very minimal. Post-operatively, the patient recovered well from renal failure as the obstruction for both the ureters was relieved. The patient could resume her day-to-day activities from day three itself, Dr Ravi Kumar said.