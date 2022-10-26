5 simple ways to lose Diwali weight without gymming

Published Date - 02:46 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: If you ate sweets and chocolates like there’s no tomorrow during this festive season, then you’re probably concerned about the sudden weight gain right now. But worry not because there are simple tips and tricks you can follow in the comfort of your home to lose the extra kilos without actually hitting the gym. Getting back to routine life can be hard post the festive season and being healthy mentally and physically is of utmost importance to make the whole process efficient. Follow these tips to effectively shed the festive weight:

Detox

The best way to start the process of losing weight and restarting your diet is detoxing. Kick-start your day by squeezing a lemon in a glass of lukewarm water and drinking it first thing in the morning. You can even start your day by having a spoonful of apple cedar vinegar.

Include veggies

Since you would have already eaten a lot of oily, sugary, and unhealthy food during the festival, dieticians suggest including a variety of vegetables, green leafy vegetables, and fresh fruits in your diet. Fruits rich in vitamin C like oranges, kiwis, lychees, and strawberries can be included in your diet as they have antioxidants.

Protein-rich food

The best tip to eat less and feel full is by having protein-rich food. They will not only reduce your sweet cravings but also help you in effectively managing weight. Eggs, almonds, peanuts, milk, and fish are rich in proteins.

Minimal exercise

Walking, dancing or swimming are some of the easiest and most fun exercises you can do to lose weight and also feel energetic and physically fit. Yoga will help you feel rejuvenated.

Hydrate and sleep well

Attending late-night Diwali parties and early morning puja might have taken a toll on your sleep schedule. Get back to a proper sleep schedule. Make sure you hydrate yourself well because it will curb your appetite.