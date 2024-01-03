| Locals Flee With Oranges Spilled On The Road After Jeep Overturns In Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:33 AM, Wed - 3 January 24

Adilabad: Local residents competed among each other to grab oranges that spilled on the road after a jeep carrying the fruits from Nagpur to Hyderabad overturned at a curve near Kupti village in Neradigonda mandal on Tuesday night.

Neradigonda Sub-Inspector Sayyanna said around 2 quintals of oranges spilled onto the road after the jeep turned turtle at 11 pm, prompting locals to rush to the spot and to stuff the fruits in bags. Meanwhile, monkeys descended on the spot and feasted on the fruits. None was injured when the vehicle was overturned, he informed.

The driver, however, reloaded the undamaged fruits in the jeep and left for Nagpur. A video of locals grabbing the oranges went viral on social media platforms.