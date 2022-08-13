5 steps to study in US: create accurate budget

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

If there is more than one offer, each one should be considered for its advantages and disadvantages to make an informed decision.

Hello readers! In today’s column, we will continue our discussion of Step 2 of EducationUSA’s ‘5 Steps to US Study.’

Last week, we went over where and how to find information about the cost of education and accommodations at your US institution of choice, sources of funding, and putting financial documents together. To continue, students need to provide relevant documentation as proof of adequate financing to the US college or university.

Most of these institutions will request a complete Declaration and Certification of Finances or an Affidavit of Financial Support to be submitted with the student’s application. The necessary documentation must be signed by the student’s parents or sponsor, and students should keep a copy as required for their visa application.

Most US colleges will need to know that a student can support themselves for at least a year, but some may require students to demonstrate their ability to access funding for the duration of their studies. If a student cannot fund his/her education with sponsors alone, they should submit their request for financial aid along with their application. Once the student has adequately documented his or her sources of income, the school will issue a certificate of eligibility for a student visa.

Once again, some US colleges and universities may be looking for these criteria when considering financial support:

• High standardized test scores (SAT, ACT, GRE or GMAT)

• English proficiency

• Good academic credentials

• Letters of recommendation

• Prior research or teaching experience

They may also be looking for stated interest in the specific study program in your personal statement.

Financial aid may also come in the form of scholarships or assistantships. For these, students should evaluate them for their coverage of tuition fees, the duration of their coverage, and their potential job responsibilities. If there is more than one offer, each one should be considered for its advantages and disadvantages to make an informed decision. The educational programme’s quality is not determined by the amount of money provided by the scholarship.

To conclude Step 2, create an accurate budget, look at all available financial aid, and apply for financial aid as soon as possible. Don’t forget to consider financing as early as possible. Next week, we will be moving forward to Step 3: Complete Your Application.