5 Steps to U.S. Study: Complete Your Application

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:33 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: Hello readers! In last week’s column, we concluded Step 2 from EducationUSA’s “5 Steps to U.S. Study.”

So far, we have discussed “Step 1: Research Your options” and “Step 2: Finance Your Studies” and this week we will be moving on to “Step 3: Complete Your Application.”

To begin, we will cover application timelines, starting with academic intake periods.

Academic intake usually occurs in either the fall or spring semesters. The former, the fall semester, is the beginning of the academic year and usually starts in August or September. The latter, the spring semester, falls in the middle of the academic year during January or February. Usually both intake periods will be offered, but sometimes an institution only offers intake in the fall.

Students should make sure they check the official websites of the institutions on their interest list to know what each of their semester application deadlines are. For U.S. master’s programs, the application deadlines for the fall semester are generally between October and March, and the deadlines for the spring semester are generally between March and August.

If a student wishes to submit their application before these times, they can submit it for the priority deadline, which usually falls between October and November. Aiming for the priority deadline is ideal if you are applying for financial aid.

Rather than fall or spring semester intakes, some U.S. colleges and universities will offer rolling admissions. In this case, the application submission deadlines correspond with its admissions. More specific information will be on the institutions’ websites.

Every U.S. institution for higher education will have different application deadlines, so it’s imperative for a student to research what they are before starting their application to a given university. Students preparing to make their submissions for the priority deadline should take extra care to have every component of their application package prepared ahead of the deadline.

Next week, we will continue discussing the details of U.S. master’s applications!

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad