5 Steps to US Study: Arrival at University

students should have arranged for transportation from the airport and temporary housing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hello readers! Last week, we went over what students should expect at their port of entry and how to approach airport procedures. This week, we will be going over what students should expect when they reach their U.S. university campus.

As discussed previously (in Step 5, Part I), students should have arranged for transportation from the airport and temporary housing. Temporary housing is necessary when the student’s long-term housing is unavailable at the time of the student’s arrival.

Also Read 5 Steps to US Study: Prepare for your departure

Students may contact their university’s Indian or South Asian Student Association or their International Student Services Office if either is available. Students may ask the former if there is an Indian student or family associated with the university willing to host them temporarily. The International Student Services Office may have information about airport pickup availability for new students. Otherwise, students may utilize the airport’s taxi or shuttle services.

U.S. colleges and universities will often require students to attend New Student Orientation (NSO) programs at the beginning of the semester. Students should be prepared to attend an International Student Orientation session as well as any required program-specific orientation sessions.

Other logistics to be aware of:

• How and where to open a bank account

• How to commute to campus – research student bus passes and university transportation

• Best phone service providers in the area

• Where to buy necessities (American/Indian groceries, toiletries, clothes, etc.)

• The university campus layout

• How to register for courses

Initially, students may also experience jet lag. Setting a sleep schedule for the correct time zone and remembering to eat regularly will help combat this.

Finally, it is crucial that students take note of their university’s Covid-19 procedures and the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website for guidelines regarding international travel to and from the United States.

For more information on the vaccination requirement see: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/proof-of-vaccination.html

For updated guidelines, see: https://travel.state.gov/ and www.cbp.gov for testing information.

Next week, we will be discussing culture shock!

— US Consulate General Hyderabad