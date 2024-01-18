| Two Die After Consuming Adulterated Toddy In Peddapalli

Two persons died, allegedly after consuming adulterated toddy in Godavarikhani on Wednesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 12:50 PM

Two daily wage labourers Nampalli Naveen and Mamidi Ramesh consumed toddy from a toddy shop in Addaguttapalli on Wednesday evening.

After consuming liquor, the duo fell sick. Family members shifted them to hospital where they breathed their last while undergoing treatment in the night.

Family members suspected that they died due to consumption of the liquor. Godavarikahni police began investigation by registering the case.