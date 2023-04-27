Modi government diluting MGNREGS: Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham

Sangham leader also demanded the Centre to allocate Rs 2 lakh crore annually in the budget for Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham leader P Venkateshwar Rao speaking at a meeting in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: The BJP government at the Centre was reducing funds gradually to THE Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the budget, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham (VKS) district secretary Ponnam Venkateshwar Rao said.

After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the Centre was reducing the funds every year diluting the objectives of the scheme. The Congress government, which introduced the scheme allocated had Rs.1.50 lakh crore, but the Modi government had reduced the allocation to Rs 60,000 crore for 2023, out of which Rs.20,000 crore were arrears, he said.

Speaking at a meeting of the sangham here on Thursday, Venkateshwar Rao complained that the scheme was withdrawn in States like West Bengal. The BJP government was also trying to withdraw the scheme in Telangana, he said.

He called upon agricultural labourers to fight unitedly against the wrong policies of the Centre. Labourers should be provided with work for 200 days in a year with a wage of Rs.600 per day and the scheme has to be extended to labourers in urban areas, he demanded.

The Sangham leader also demanded the Centre to allocate Rs 2 lakh crore annually in the budget for Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and provide insurance facility to agricultural labourers.

Sangham district vice president Erra Srinivasa Rao, leaders Ponnaganti Sangaiah, Pratapaneni Venkateshwar Rao, A Narasaiah, Vadlamudi Nageshwar Rao and others were present.