Nirmal: Upset over denial of ticket, Janu Bai quits BJP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Bhukya Janu Bai, aspirant of BJP ticket from Khanapur addresses pressmen in Khanapur on Wednesday.

Nirmal: BJP leader Bhukya Janu Bai said that the party did not give the ticket to her even as she strove hard for growth of the party in Khanapur Assembly constituency for quite a long time.

Talking to the media in Khanapur on Wednesday, Janu Bai expressed displeasure over the denial of a ticket and said she would quit the party soon. She stated that she had strengthened the party in the Khanapur segment, but she was denied the ticket. She alleged that the party was giving paramount importance to newcomers rather than seniors.

She regretted that she was not given the ticket from any segment in erstwhile Adilabad district reserved for STs under women quota. She also criticised the party for picking Ramesh Rathod, a non local candidate from Khanapur.