5,000 street children to get legal identity

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Day for Street Children, a collaborative project ‘Making The Invisibles Visible through legal identity in Hyderabad’, was virtually launched by J Srinivasa Rao, chairperson, Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The project, taken up in partnership with Verizon India, Save the Children and GHMC, aims at providing a life of dignity and respect for Children in Street Situations (CiSS) in Hyderabad, by ensuring a legal identity and subsequently access to their entitlements as rights.

The year-long project will ensure a legal identity document to over 5,000 CiSS, enabling them to be visible on government records and avail schemes for which they are eligible for their overall well-being and future growth.

J Srinivasa Rao, said, “Issues of CiSS have been one of our major areas of works and we need all stakeholders to address these issues holistically. In the future, we plan on taking up this activity in relation to every CiSS in Hyderabad.”

Ashwin Lakshmanan, director of strategy and planning at Verizon India, said, “We are happy to partner with Save the Children to provide a new lease of life to these homeless children through a legal identity.”