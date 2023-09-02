54 teachers chosen for State awards to Best Teachers 2023 by Telangana govt

The teachers have been selected by the state selection committee after re-verification of the facts, information and remarks of the nominations received from all districts.

Hyderabad: The State government has selected 54 teachers from different schools for the State Awards to Best Teachers 2023.

A total of 97 proposals were received by the School Education department and 54 including 10 headmasters, 20 School Assistants, PGTs, TGTs and other category teachers working in high schools, 11 SGTs and one lecturer of a government district institute of education and training, and 12 teachers under special category were selected for the award. An order to this effect has been issued by the department.

The awards will be presented on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi. All awardee teachers have been asked to report at Dr. MCR HRDI Hyderabad for an interaction programme with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on September 4 at 5 pm.