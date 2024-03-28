5K run taken out to create awareness among electors in Mancherial

Collector Badavath Santosh, alongside Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul and DCP Ashok Kumar, participated in a 5K run from IB Chowk to ZP High School (Boys) to raise awareness about the importance of exercising the right to vote among electors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 06:38 PM

Collector Santosh, DCP Ashok Kumar and Additional Collector Rahul take part in a 5K Run taken out in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: A 5K run was taken out from IB Chowk to ZP High School (Boys) in order to create awareness among electors over usage of right to vote, here on Thursday.

Collector Badavath Santosh along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul and DCP Ashok Kumar took part in the event.

Also Read Mancherial Collector asks officials to keep nurseries ready to plant saplings in coming FY

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh urged electors to exercise their franchise without fail and participation in the voting process would help the country witness development. He opined that one could question a public representative if she or he cast their votes during polls. He added that the administration mechanism was striving hard to raise the polling percentage in the district.

The Collector advised those who aged above 18 years to register their names on electoral rolls by April 15. He stated that steps were being taken to encourage elderly electors, persons with disabilities, and transgenders to cast their votes. He told the voters to exercise their franchise without being fair and being influenced. He requested them to use C-Vigil and toll free 1950 to report grievances.

Election Tahsildar Srinivas, employees of various departments, a large number of fitness enthusiasts including men and women took part in the event.