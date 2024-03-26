First phase of randomisation of polling staff complete: Mancherial Collector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 March 2024, 06:48 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that the first phase of randomization of polling staff for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha polls was completed. He along with Additional Collector (Revenue) Sabhavath Motilal inspected the process of randomization here on Tuesday.

Santosh said that randomisation of 1,131 presiding officers, 1,111 assistant president officers, 2,187 other presiding officers, a total of 4,429 polling staff was completed. Orders would be issued to the officers, besides communicating through SMS about the post. He asked the polling officials to effectively render duties.

The Collector further said that training would be given to the polling staff soon. He advised the officials to submit written applications if they would like to correct the duties. Elections Tahsildar Srinivas, e-District Manager Sunil and many other officials were present.