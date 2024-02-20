Mancherial Collector tours Dandepalli mandal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 07:15 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh told officials and staffers to work in tandem for the development of villages. He along with District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwar Rao toured Karnapet, Nelkivenkatapur, Kannepalli and Gudem villages in Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday.

Santosh asked the officials and staffers to have coordination in order to develop villages. He stressed on keeping premises clean by lifting the garb regularly. He told them to raise plants in nurseries using vermi-compost fertilizer prepared by segregating the waste into dry and wet. He instructed them to provide water to saplings in view of impending summer.

The Collector later made a surprise inspection to a primary health centre in Dandepalli mandal centre. He checked records and attendance registers and surroundings of the centre. He told the officials to sincerely discharge duties by coming to office without delay. He asked them to be friendly with patients and to ensure availability of drugs at the facility.