| 5th Digital Citizens Summit To Be Organised At T Hub From Nov 2

5th ‘Digital Citizens Summit’ to be organised at T-Hub from Nov 2

This year, the Digital Empowerment Foundation collaborated with the Telangana government to host the Digital Citizens Summit at T-Hub from November 2 to 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

This year, the Digital Empowerment Foundation collaborated with the Telangana government to host the Digital Citizens Summit at T-Hub from November 2 to 4

Hyderabad: The Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) in partnership with Center for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP), is organizing the 5th Digital Citizens Summit (DCS), an event focused on addressing crucial topics related to internet governance, human rights, and future of the internet.

This year, the DEF collaborated with the Telangana government to host the summit at T-Hub here from November 2 to 4.

The three-day DCS will be organized with the theme, ‘Commoning the Internet for a Vibrant Democracy’ and bring together diverse voices and perspectives of tech and social innovation experts, academicians, practitioners, civil society organizations, and stakeholders from the government.

The event will also have presentations of research scholars and experts. The papers will cover topics including data ownership and data protection, AI regulations, AI dark patterns, and digitization of the Indian judiciary system. Thirty different workshops are also part of the three-day event.