6.50 crore zero tickets issued in TSRTC buses: Transport Minister

Transport Minister participated in various programmes in Manakondur constituency

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 08:20 PM

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar informed that so far, 6.50 crore zero tickets were issued as part of free traveling facility to women in RTC buses under Maha Lakshmi scheme launched on December 9.

The Minister participated in various programmes in Manakondur constituency on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar said that out of six guarantees, two of them have already started and remaining schemes would be launched within 100 days.

Besides providing a Rs 500 subsidy for LPG gas cylinders under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, houses would be constructed for the homeless poor. Rythu Barosa, pensions and Yuva Vikasam schemes would also be implemented according to a plan.

He informed that a circular was issued by naming Thimmapur driving school track after senior congress leader Chokkarao. Chokkarao’s statue would also be installed in front of Town-I police station on the occasion of the late leader’s birthday, he informed.