TSRTC New Guideline For ‘Maha Lakshmi’ Scheme | VC Sajjanar | Telangana News Today

TSRTC urges female travelers to provide original identification cards for 'Maha Lakshmi' free travel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 08:01 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) appeals to women travelers to present original identity cards for ‘Maha Lakshmi’ free travel, emphasizing the importance of compliance to streamline the process and prevent inconvenience.