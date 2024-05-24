| 6 Year Old Girl Injured As Electric Pole Collapses On Her In Nirmal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 May 2024, 11:24 AM

Representational Image.

Nirmal: A six-year old girl sustained severe injuries when an electric pole collapsed on her while two locals were cutting branches of trees as part of maintenance of a power line at Koutla (B) village in Sarangapur mandal on Friday.

Sources said that Maindla Chaitra, the daughter of migrant daily wage earner Srinivas, broke her legs when the pole fell down on her. She was immediately admitted to a hospital in Nirmal. She was in front of her hut at the time of the mishap.

Her parents migrated to Koutla (B) from Itikyala of Nizamabad district in search of livelihood a few years back.

Based on a complaint received from Srinivas, a case was registered against Jadhav Ramesh and Rathod Gangadhar. Investigations were taken up.