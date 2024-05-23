One killed, 35 injured as private bus overturns in Nirmal

Nirmal Rural Inspector B Srinivas said Farhana (28) from Adilabad town died while being shifted to Hyderabad as she received grievous injuries when the bus turned turtle at a curve on the ghats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 09:29 AM

Representational Image.

Nirmal: A woman was killed, while about 35 passengers sustained injuries when the private travel bus in which they were travelling overturned at Mahaboob ghats near Nirmal town on Wednesday night. Two of the injured persons were critical.

Nirmal Rural Inspector B Srinivas said Farhana (28) from Adilabad town died while being shifted to Hyderabad as she received grievous injuries when the bus turned turtle at a curve on the ghats. Around 35 other passengers including the driver of the bus had minor injuries in the mishap. They were undergoing treatment at the government general hospital in Nirmal district headquarters.

Carrying 50 passengers, the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Adilabad at the time of the accident. Police said rash driving and over speeding were suspected to be among factors that led to the incident.

A case was registered against the driver and owner of the bus. Investigations were taken up.