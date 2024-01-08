60-year-old arrested for abducting and assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 03:13 PM

Hyderabad: A minor girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a 60 year old man at Uppal.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when the girl was standing at a bus stop at Uppal to take a bus. On pretext of dropping the girl the suspect took the girl along with him to a secluded place at sexually assaulted her. He later escaped from the place.

The girl complained about it to her parents who approached the police and made a complaint. A case was registered and the man was identified and traced with the help cctv footage. The police arrested the man Shaik Chand, who works at a factory in Uppal. He was remanded.