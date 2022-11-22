62-year-old survives liver transplant to take part in World Transplant Games

PV Ramanaiah, who had a liver transplant five years ago, will be heading to Australia next year to compete in World Transplant Games-2023.

Hyderabad: Five years after undergoing a liver transplant, 62 year-old PV Ramanaiah will be heading to Australia next year to compete in World Transplant Games-2023.

A talented sportsperson, PV Ramanaiah, who was recruited into Indian Railways, Secunderabad, as a footballer, also pursued his passion for tennis. However, his love for tennis was short lived when he was diagnosed with end-stage fatty liver cirrhosis, a condition in which excess fat builds up in the liver, leading to inflammation and scarring.

In 2017, when his medical condition worsened, he was admitted to Gleneagles Global Hospitals and was advised for a liver transplant surgery. He was listed for liver transplant on Jeevandan waiting list and after three months, he underwent deceased donor liver transplantation.

Following the transplant, Ramanaiah, a resident of Visakhapatnam, was able to resume an active lifestyle and indulge in his love for sports, taking up tennis and participating in several tournaments. In August 2022, Ramanaiah participated in a camp organised by Organ Receiving and Giving Awareness Network (ORGAN) India, to assess the fitness and ability of aspiring athletes who wished to participate in the World Transplant Games 2023. He was cleared and certified as physically fit to take part in the Games.

Dr. Riyaz Khan, Cluster CEO Gleneagles Global Hospitals said, “After five years of liver transplant, this is proud moment for us to see him represent the country in an international sports meet.”