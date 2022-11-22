Hyderabad’s Prasads Multiplex to get largest screen in country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:36 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

The screen is 64 feet in height and 101.6 feet in width which is as tallest as a movie theatre screen can be made, according to an official.

Hyderabad: Looks like evolution and development have set eyes on the surrounding areas of Hussain Sagar. After witnessing the country’s first-ever street circuit race on the banks of the lake, Prasads Multiplex on NTR Marg is all set to raise the curtains on the country’s largest theatre screen.

The screen is 64 feet in height and 101.6 feet in width which is as tallest as a movie theatre screen can be made, according to an official. The screen was specially made for Prasads Multiplex by StrongMDI, a Canada-based projection screen manufacturer.

The speakers for the screen are from QSC Audio Products. For playback, Dolby CP950 sound processor will be in use, tweeted Mohan Kumar, Assistant Manager, IT & Technical, Prasads Multiplex.

The screen is expected to be ready before the science fiction film ‘Avatar 2’ releases on December 16.

Prasads Multiplex was also the first-ever theatre in the city to have an IMAX large screen. It stopped screening films in the IMAX format as most filmmakers and theatres shifted to digital distribution. The latest largest screen is also said to be a digital screen.