63 kg ganja seized, five arrested in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Representational Image

Khammam: Police seized 63 kg of ganja and arrested five youths smuggling the ganja at Choutapalli village in Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Tuesday night.

Kusumanchi CI Koppula Sathish and SI Nandeep along with his staff arrested youths Venkatesh, Naveen, Srinivas, Ramesh and Sriram while they were transporting ganja on a two wheeler.

Police seized the two wheeler and a four wheeler used to smuggle ganja, registered a case against the accused and sent them to judicial remand on Wednesday. The accused procured ganja in a four wheeler from Mahbubabad district, police said.