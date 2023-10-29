7 held for assaulting bus driver in AP

District Superintendent of Police Tirumaleswar Reddy said that the police immediately swung into action and arrested the culprits and were searching for two others involved in the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

District Superintendent of Police Tirumaleswar Reddy said that the police immediately swung into action and arrested the culprits and were searching for two others involved in the incident.

Nellore: Seven persons have been arrested for beating up an APSRTC driver and another at Kavali in Nellore district.

The driver B.R. Singh sounded a horn and sought some persons parked their vehicle in the middle of road to make way for the bus to which the 14-member gang reacted wildly and attacked him and another who came in support of the driver on Saturday.

District Superintendent of Police Tirumaleswar Reddy said that the police immediately swung into action and arrested the culprits and were searching for two others involved in the incident. All the members of the gang were also involved in a fake note racket and were notorious for cheating and intimidating the people, he revealed.

There were many cases registered against the members of the gang, he added.