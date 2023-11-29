AP CM YS Jagan launches industrial units worth Rs 1,072 crore

As many as 21,079 persons would get employment at the industrial units launched by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday launched industrial units with an investment of Rs.1,072 crore through virtual mode from his camp office here.

Jagan inaugurated the Rs 402 crore edible soil refinery plant in Nellore district and sesame seed processing units in Vizianagaram. printing cluster in Kakinada, and Sigache industries greenfield pharmaceuticals and grain-based bio-ethanol manufacturing units Orvakal mega industrial hub in Kurnool.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was focusing especially on industries and would make efforts to extend all the necessary assistance and cooperation to industrialists. At the Global Investors’ Summit, 386 MoUs were reached for an investment of Rs.13 lakh crore, he called and said the government was making plans to create six lakh jobs, he disclosed. Already 33 units were set up and were into production, while work on 94 projects was in progress, he stated.

“We could set up 130 heavy and very heavy projects during the past four and a half years, received Rs 69,000 crore investment and provided employment for 86,000 persons. The achievements in the MSME sector were historic with establishment of 1.88 lakh new units which generated 12.62 lakh jobs. We took care and provided assistance to them so that they did not collapse during COVID,” he said.