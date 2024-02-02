70 child labourers rescued in Operation Muskaan in Khammam

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt emphasized the annual implementation of the Operation Muskaan program, dedicated to liberating child laborers.

2 February 2024

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said that with the aim of providing a golden future to the children Operation Muskaan programme was being conducted every year to free the child labourers.

He said that inspections have been conducted across Khammam district in January under the supervision of committees comprising officials from women and child welfare, police and labour departments to eradicate child labour and prevent children from begging.

During the inspections, as many as 70 boys and girls were freed and handed over to their parents and children from other States were sent to their respective areas. All departments were working in coordination with the aim of identifying out-of-school children and educating them, the CP said.