70 kg ganja stolen from under cops’ nose in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 06:13 PM

Jagtial: In a rather embarrassing development for the police, 70 kg of ganja was stolen from a vehicle parked on the premises of the Sarangapur police station on Tuesday.

In February last year, the police had seized an ambulance carrying 70 kg of ganja and the vehicle was parked on the station premises. On Tuesday, on finding the windowpanes of the vehicle broken, police checked the vehicle and found that the ganja was missing. They are examining CCTV footage with a dog squad being pressed into service.

On February 1 last year, the Sarangapur police had found the ambulance, which had a Rajasthan registration, moving under suspicious circumstances. On checking, cops found the ganja n the vehicle. Four persons, two of them from Rajasthan, were arrested in connection with the incident.