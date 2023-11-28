70 roadshows, 30 meetings, 30 interviews, 150 teleconferences: KTR’s campaign in 60 days

Even before the election schedule was declared in Telangana, Rama Rao hit the streets with the sole intention of ensuring the third consecutive victory of the BRS in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao campaigning in Peddapalli on Monday.

Hyderabad: As many as 70 road shows, 30 public meetings, 30 interviews, 150 teleconferences and several meetings with different sections of the society – this sums up Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao’s hectic schedule in the last 60 days.

Even before the election schedule was declared in Telangana, Rama Rao hit the streets with the sole intention of ensuring the third consecutive victory of the BRS in the State. All through his campaign, the BRS working president adopted a two-pronged strategy. While exposing the opposition’s false promises and betrayal in the past, he also listed out in minute detail the welfare and development achieved in Telangana in the last 9.5 years under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Amidst the hectic schedule, Rama Rao directed party workers on the campaign programmes on a regular basis. Right from grassroot level party workers to State-level leaders, he infused confidence among the cadre and ensured that they countered the opposition’s false propaganda effectively.

He attended special interviews with Lok Satta founder Jaya Prakash Narayana, popular poet and writer Goreti Venkanna and Professor Nageshwar, besides interacting with job aspirants. Apart from with first-time voters, he also held meetings with gig workers, builders associations, entrepreneurs, businessmen, industrialists, IT employees, women entrepreneurs, SC and ST entrepreneurs and promised to come up with sector-specific programmes.

Apart from whirlwind tours in different constituencies in the State, the BRS working president also participated in different programmes in Greater Hyderabad. Irrespective of districts and Greater Hyderabad, the striking aspect about his campaign programmes was the huge turnout of people and the positive energy at all the venues that he reached.

Interacting with job aspirants, dining at restaurants, relishing Irani chai and boarding the Metro Rail, he struck a chord with the common people at different junctures, not to mention his shaking a leg along with party cadre at different programmes, which hit headlines and videos going viral on social media.

No stone was left unturned in attacking the opposition parties and the BRS working president made most of social media to convey his message. He was seen explaining in detail about Telangana’s achievements, ongoing schemes, and programmes that ushered in a change in the people’s lives. In the same tone, he attacked the Congress and BJP parties for doing injustice to Telangana over decades.

Highlighting the opposition’s failures at one end, he spoke about how Telangana had addressed basic issues like power and water supply, got investments and generated jobs. He specifically reminded the people about drinking water, power supply and law and order situation during the Congress regime. Maintaining law and order and ensuring peace and harmony in the city, aided in drawing investments, besides development of infrastructure, he stressed at many programmes.

He concluded his campaign at Rajanna Sircilla on Tuesday, exposing the failures of the Congress government in Karnataka. Reminding that Congress had used minorities as its vote bank, he said the party had never bothered about their welfare and dubbed Congress was the number one villain for Telangana. He cautioned the people about the Congress’ deceitful politics and appealed them to think wisely before casting their vote.