See the change from 2014, vote for development : KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Telangana was achieved to change the poverty-ridden, drought-prone and suicide-plagued State that existed during the Congress regime.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Rajanna Sircilla: Holding the Congress responsible for the loss of lives of several youngsters during the separate State agitation, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Telangana was achieved to change the poverty-ridden, drought-prone and suicide-plagued State that existed during the Congress regime.

In the last 9.5 years, Telangana’s topography had changed. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, parched lands turned fertile and Telangana was now leading the country in paddy production surpassing Punjab and Haryana. There were no curfews, power cuts, poverty and migration had stopped and people from other States were working in our fields, he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Countering the Congress campaign of seeking a change in government, the BRS working president asked whether Telangana needed a situation where in a Chief Minister would be changed for every six months.

“Do we need days of 24 hour power supply or three hour power supply? Does Telangana need those days of dried up water bodies or continue prospering with reservoirs brimming to the capacity even during summer?” Rama Rao asked.

Under the BRS rule, farming turned lucrative and drinking water was being supplied to every household. Unlike during the Congress regime, there were no farmer and weaver suicides today, he said, pointing out that with his passion and commitment for Telangana’s development, the Chief Minister had completed several projects that seemed impossible within a short time and ushered in growth and welfare of all sections.

Flourosis in erstwhile Nalgonda was addressed through Mission Bhagiratha. Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and many programmes were taken up. A towering Dr BR Ambedkar statue was installed in the city, besides a spacious Secretariat being constructed. The Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation works were launched because of the Chief Minister’s vision, stable government and able leadership, he said, pointing out that the Congress lacked leadership.

“Their leaders have to get approval from their high command in Delhi for taking up any project. Believe in the welfare and development you witness in the State. Do not fall prey to false social media campaigns and false promises of the Congress. There are no curfews, communal disturbances and people are living in peace and harmony in Telangana now,” he said.

Asking whether Congress and BJP had the same commitment towards Telangana as Chandrashekhar Rao had, the BRS working president said the entire top brass from New Delhi parties was campaigning in Telangana to defeat the BRS. They feared that after winning the Telangana elections, the Chief Minister would cast an impact on Maharashtra politics too, he said.

“Think wisely and then vote. Think about future and your children’s future. You are our strength and you should teach a fitting lesson to Congress and the BJP through your vote,” Rama Rao said, adding that for the last 9.5 years, the BRS government strived for welfare and development without any discrimination or region-based issues.

Slamming the Congress for its anti-farmer policies, he said the party had openly declared that Dharani portal would be abolished and agents system would be reinstated. Appealing to farmers not to get deceived, he said that in the six months of Congress rule, the neighbouring Karnataka was already plagued with several issues and farmers were staging protests for power. On the other hand in Telangana, weavers’ suicides stopped as the BRS government ensured work for them 365 days in a year.

Ripping apart the Congress also for its false promises on providing jobs to youth, the BRS working president said the Telangana government had introduced zonal system to ensure 95 percent local reservation for Telangana youth. Notifications were issued for filling up 2.32 lakh public sector jobs and of these 1.60 lakh jobs were already filled up. No other State in the country had filled up so many public sector jobs, he pointed out.

Telangana was the only State to set up 1022 gurukul schools and one medical college in each district. In terms of IT jobs, Hyderabad had surpassed Bengaluru and 44 per cent of tech jobs in the country were being generated from Hyderabad, he added.