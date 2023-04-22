74,797 farmers to get Rs 85.67 cr compensation for crop loss in erstwhile Warangal

Sat - 22 April 23

Warangal: As promised by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, farmers who suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorm in the erstwhile Warangal district in March last, are all set to get the compensation in two or three days.

For the first time, the government is providing the financial aid to the farmers who suffered loss in a record time of just 40 days.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who visited erstwhile Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar districts on March 23 announced a relief of Rs 10,000 per acre. He also directed the officials to complete enumeration of the crop loss at the earliest and submit the report allowing the government to help the farmers.

According to sources, crops including standing paddy, maize, mango and others were damaged in 85,670 acres owned by 74,797 farmers in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Maize farmers bore the brunt due to these rains followed by paddy. The other crops include mango, watermelon, banana, dragon fruit, and chilli. The rains lashed the district on March 17 and 21. While 60,936 acres of crops were damaged in Warangal district, 11,685 acres were damaged in Mahabubabad district and 6,209 acres in Hanamkonda district.

Meanwhile, crops in 4612 acres were damaged in Jangaon district, while crops in 2115 acres were damaged in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. There was a little loss of crops cultivated in just 113 acres in Mulugu district. Officials said that the government had released orders on Wednesday night (March 19) releasing the compensation of Rs 85,67,34,250 to the farmers. “We hope that the compensation amount will be credited to the bank accounts of the farmers in two to three days,” an officer said.