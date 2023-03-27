Warangal multi super-speciality hospital to be ready by September: Vemula Prashanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and others at under construction multi super speciality hospital in Warangal on Monday. Photo: Ch Shyam Sunder.

Warangal: Minister of Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the construction work of the 24-storied super multi-speciality hospital was in full swing and would be completed by September this year.

The Minister along with local MLA N Narender inspected the work following directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Sixty percent of the construction has been completed so far. We made a target of finishing the work by September and making the services available to the patients. Local MLA Narender is monitoring the works regularly,” he said.

The Minister, who visited the entire campus and building, asked representatives of the contracting agency to continue work 24×7 in three shifts by increasing manpower.

“To provide medical services on par with the corporate hospitals, the Chief Minister decided to set up this hospital. This hospital will have 19 lakh sft in 42 acres. The project cost is Rs 1200 crore,” Reddy said, adding that 30 to 35 departments would offer super speciality services at the hospital.

Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik, R&B ENC Ganpathi Reddy, SE Narender Rao and representatives of L&T construction company were present.