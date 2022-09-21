8.72 lakh women to get Bathukamma sarees in erstwhile Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Khammam: The district officials in erstwhile Khammam district have made arrangements for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees to women.

The distribution of sarees was formally launched in Kothagudem district by legislators Tata Madhusudhan, Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, R Kantha Rao and M Nageshwar Rao along with district Collector Anudeep D on Tuesday.

In Kothagudem around 3.68 lakh women in the five Assembly constituencies would be given the sarees in a phased manner before the commencement of Batukamma celebrations on September 25. In the first phase 1.25 lakh sarees would be distributed.

Officials were told to complete the sarees distribution on war footing basis in all the mandals and to submit a report, the Collector said. Government whip Kantha Rao noted that the State government was presenting sarees to women so that they could celebrate Bathukamma festival in a grand manner.

In Khammam the sarees were dispatched to 20 mandals in the district from a warehouse of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in Khammam on Wednesday. Additional Collector N Madhusudhan and DRDO Vidyachandana inspected the warehouse to monitor distribution of sarees to mandals centres.

Madhusudhan informed that around 5.03 lakh women were eligible to receive the sarees and so far 3.03 lakh sarees have been sent to the district. Sarees distribution would start on Thursday, he said.