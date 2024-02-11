| 95 Per Cent Students Appear For Gurukal Entrance In Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 08:30 PM

Adilabad: A sum of 95 percent of students appeared for Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET)-2024 held on Sunday.

In a press release, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREI) Adilabad Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani said that 8,422 students attended the test out of the total 8,844 pupils who applied for it in Adilabad region, reflecting a turnout by 95.23 percent. A total of 422 students skipped the test.

As many as 2,628 students in Adilabad district, 2,637 in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and 3,154 pupils in Mancherial district appeared for the test. TSWREI assistant secretary GB Venkatesham inspected a centre in Bellampalli. Chief Officer of Examination Saidulu Inala, departmental officer Naspuri Navya Kumar and sitting squad Adepu Sagar were present.