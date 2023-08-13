Chandrababu writes to President, PM to check YSRC misrule in AP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:39 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

File Photo

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has written letters to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Andhra Pradesh was witnessing violence, anarchy and despotic rule and sought their immediate intervention to set right things.

In the letter running to nine pages, he resented human rights violation, diluting constitutional institutions, foisting false cases against the opposition and attacks on Central agencies and alleged that he was being attacked with a plan with the support of the government and sought CBI probe into the incidents.

Observing that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy unveiled his `destructive rule’ the moment he came to power in 2019, the TDP president said that besides demolishing Praja Vedika structure, he also ruined the proposed capital of Amaravati for which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone, with his foolhardy decisions, and cited the latest instance in Chittoor district where they had attempted to murder him but filed a case of attempt to murder on him.

Chandrababu Naidu also enclosed a 75 page document and video clippings in support of his claims.