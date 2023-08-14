Another international cricket stadium coming up in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone in the next few months for constructing another international cricket stadium in the city on a sprawling 25 acre site and search is on to identify the land for constructing an integrated sports complex to conduct all sports events at one place, according to YSR Congress Party regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy.

He was speaking here on Monday after flagging off a 4K run on the Visakhapatnam Beach Road conducted in connection with the Andhra Premier League to be held here from August 16. Those who did well in APL were likely to get an opportunity in the IPL, he said.