A designer who believes in the magic of handlooms

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 04:10 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Kirthana Sunil, a well-known fashion designer, has debuted a new handloom line for the summer season. The designer not only manages the company, but also assists her staff in improving their lives.

Kirthana strives to leave her stamp on everything she brings out but tries to opt for handloom collections most of the time. “Handloom is something which is organic and comfortable. At the same time, most designers experiment with handloom. That’s why I started working more on handlooms.”

“I make sure to get the handloom collection directly from weavers, which would provide them higher earnings,” Kirthana shares.

The designer not only runs a business, but also tries to encourage her employees’ children to pursue higher education. “I have paid fees for four students so far,” she says. “I believe in giving back to the society. When you have profits and a good life, it’s better to share the benefits; and my employees have supported me for the past 18 years. So, motivating them and helping their families gives me immense pleasure.”

She believes in recycling and makes it a point to remind her clients that they can come back after their wedding or any other event, and customise the outfits/drapes for a new look using the previous collection.

“I used to wait for models or other celebrities to wear my outfit, but things have changed now. I started putting the collection on myself and began getting good feedback from plus-size individuals. Many clients believe the collection would look fantastic on models or celebrities, but after viewing my photos where I presented the line, they are more eager to try it on,” she concludes.