KTR’s ‘rollback handloom GST’ postcard campaign gains momentum

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:10 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao (Source: Twitter/TRS party). The campaign is gaining traction from various quarters, with many sending post cards with the same demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hyderabad: A day after Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao launched a postcard campaign demanding a rollback of the five per cent GST on handloom products, the campaign is gaining traction from various quarters, with many sending post cards with the same demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MLC K Kavitha, who supported the campaign, said the handloom industry was a living testimony of the rich heritage and culture of the country, celebrating its diversity. However, instead of promoting the handlooms, the Centre was levying GST which was against the growth of the nation, she said, urging all to support the novel initiative of Minister Rama Rao and support the handloom industry by writing postcards to the Prime Minister.

Our handloom industry is a living testimony of our rich heritage and culture, celebrating our diversity. Instead of promoting them, levying the GST is against the growth of nation. I join the Nobel initiative of @KTRTRS Anna to support our handloom industry #RollbackHandloomGST https://t.co/lGiXCdPAkU pic.twitter.com/RhWVPy9TW1 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 23, 2022

Sharing an image of the postcard he sent, Twitter user Gopikrishna tweeted: “BJP at the Centre imposed five percent GST on handloom products, the price of the materials has gone up, that’s why we are sending a postcard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

BJP at the center imposed 5% GST on handloom products, the price of the mall has gone up, that’s why we are sending a postcard to @narendramodi. #RollbackHandloomGST pic.twitter.com/8pNB93Vbuj — Gopikrishna (@_GopiKrishna_GK) October 23, 2022

Another Twitter user, Sri Hari declared his support, pointing out that the BJP government at the Centre lacks minimum concern towards handloom workers. Another netizen John Manish also tweeted his support, appealing to the union government to remove the GST on handloom products in order to safeguard the livelihoods of millions of Indian weavers and protect India’s cultural heritage.

NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao tweeted: “Whether its farmers or weavers in the country, it is the Telangana government that stands by them and fights for them. Proud to be part of this movement.”

Whether its farmers or weavers in this country, its the Telangana Govt. that stands by them & fights for them. Proud to be part of this movement#RollbackHandloomGST And @KTRTRS 👏👏👏 for championing this cause https://t.co/vUOMC1wMfS pic.twitter.com/4c1yOiJkGk — Konduru Ravinder Rao (@KonduruTRS) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, following up on his Postcard to Modi campaign, KT Rama Rao on Sunday posted a petition on the popular worldwide nonprofit website, change.org.

“Let’s protect the handloom sector by joining hands for a noble cause. I request everyone to sign this petition and also share it with their friends and family. https://chng.it/sFyKKqQZmd,” he tweeted, adding the hash tag #RollbackHandloomGST.

Let’s protect the handloom sector by joining hands for a noble cause. I request everyone to sign this petition and also share it with their friends and family. https://t.co/cCk8o9Mh7F #RollbackHandloomGST (1/3) — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 23, 2022

“GST on handlooms is a direct threat to the millions of people who earn their livelihoods in the handloom sector. Weavers across the country unanimously oppose taxes on handloom since it had resulted in huge losses, forcing many to turn away from the traditional craft,” he said in a thread of tweets.

I appeal to the Union Government to remove the GST on handloom products in order to safeguard the livelihoods of millions of Indian weavers and protect India’s cultural heritage.#RollbackHandloomGST (3/3) — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 23, 2022

The petition pointed out that the Union Government’s decision of imposing GST on handloom products was a severe blow to the Indian handloom sector, which was already in a precarious state.

About 1,000 people signed the petition within hours of the Minister sharing it, while several others have shared it on social media, calling for support to the cause.