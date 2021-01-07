A helping hand to students in pandemic times

While the pandemic still lingers and students trying to battle with as many apps as possible for concentration, this session was an eye-opener

By | Published: 12:11 am 6:42 pm

Students of Pallavi Group of Schools attended a virtual motivational talk organised by Pallavi Model School, Alwal recently. Noted author and writer Yandamoori Veerendranath was the chief guest of the event. Students from the primary sections to high school were all ears to the motivational talk of the guest.

While the pandemic still lingers and students trying to battle with as many apps as possible for concentration, this session was an eye-opener as it stands tall with expressions used by the speaker hooking all the audience throughout the session, the school said.

The opening statement was this question, “what do you think is success and who is called a successful person?” varied perspectives were noted and the right direction was set among the youth and the little ones.

Food intake, the proper way of sitting while studying and the note-making tips, place of study, doubts and preparation tips and many other concepts more were explained with case studies taken as examples.

PMS Alwal Principal Sunir Nagi introduced the speaker while Vice-Principal Vidya Rao took up the question and answer round as the moderator. Head of the Telugu department Padmavathi proposed the vote of thanks.

