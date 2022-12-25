A review of the best games from 2022!

By Aditya Deshbandhu Updated On - 06:48 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

The year 2022 began with a bang as we had one of the busiest first quarters (February- March) in recent years and struggled to balance work, life, and play for fantastic games like Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring.

I could only muster a few lines for perfectly solid “3.5/5” games like Sifu and Dying Light2. However, just when I had mastered dying for the umpteenth time in Elden Ring, I was acclimating to the many tracks of Gran Turismo and the specters of Akihabara in Ghostwire Tokyo. However, come June almost everything went standstill.

July, August, and September had nothing noteworthy (bar Thymesia) and we had to wait till the arrival of Halloween and Plague Tale. By November, things were hectic again as Ragnarök and Pokémon Violet/Scarlet had arrived.

In terms of global trends, 2022 turned out to be a year which failed to sustain its early momentum and was highlighted by delays of much awaited games (Starfield, Redfall), the shutting down of Google Stadia, and the exorbitant pricing of Nvidia’s RTX 40 series cards.

Here are some of Game On’s best of 2022!

Ragnarök: One of the best games this year, God of War continues to elaborate on Kratos’ journey as a father as he combats gods like Thor and Odin in order to ensure his son Atreus’ well-being. It is a wonderfully developed tale accompanied by some stunning visuals and wonderful combat.

Forbidden West: Aloy’s sophomore sojourn is top-notch both in terms of gameplay and the complexity of narrative woven as Forbidden West creates a platform for an outcast to find her people while engaging marvellously with notions of belonging and identity.

Tunic: One of the best indie games this year, Tunic is an isometric RPG that is riddled with mysteries. It lets you play as a tiny fox that traverses a land filled with intrigue where very little is given away. If indies and games with simple mechanics are your cup of tea, do consider Tunic, a game that could serve as a spiritual successor to games like Dead Cells and Celeste.

Elden Ring: If you don’t mind dying a few hundred times in a week, Elden Ring’s spectacular and treacherous world could be a place where you encounter some breathtaking lore. Be warned this isn’t one for those who get frustrated too soon or give up too quickly.

Ghostwire Tokyo: Not many of you would have tried or even heard of, but it is a truly wonderful experience. A game that combines the supernatural and the everyday, Ghostwire Tokyo is as adept at fast-paced mystical combat as allowing players to engage with Japanese superstitions and traditions. In terms of craziness this one is pretty out there but is worth every minute.