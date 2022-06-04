A sneak-peek into Telangana’s geography

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:25 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Bison spotted at the Eturu Nagaram Sanctuary.

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with the current affairs section better. Here are a few sample questions with explanation that can be asked in the upcoming public examinations.



1. Where is the Sirpur Paper Mills located?

a. Badradri Kothagudem

b. Khammam,

c. Jayashankar Bhupalapally

d. Komarambeem Asifabad

Ans: d

2. When was the Animal Protection Act (Wildlife) at national level introduced?

a) 1972

b) 1971

c) 1973

d) 1976

Ans: a

3.Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding Eturu Nagaram Sanctuary?

i. It is located near Maharastra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana border in

Mulugu district.

ii. It is the oldest sanctuary in Telangana.

iii. Rakshasa Guhas and Cave dwellings were found in this Sanctuary.

Codes:-

a. i and ii only

b. i and iii only

c. i, ii and iii

d. ii and iii only

Ans: c

4.Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding Ameenpur lake.

i. The Government of Telangana declared Ameenpur lake as Biodiversity Heritage site under section 37 of Bio-diversity Act-2002.

ii. it is situated in Ameenpur Mandal, Sanga Reddy dist.

iii. it covers an area of 93.15 acres

Codes:-

a. i and ii only

b. i and iii only

c. i, ii and iii

d. ii and iii only

Ans: c

5. Match the following.

Park District

1. Mrugavani National Park A. Hyderabad

2. Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park B. Mahabubnagar

3. Pillalamarri Deer Park C. Ranga Reddy

4. Kinnarasani Deer Park D. Bhadradri Kothagudem

Codes:-

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D

b. 1-C, 2-A 3-B, 4- D

c. 1-B, 2-A, 3-C, 4- D

d. 1-A, 2-D, 3-C, 4- B

Ans: b

6. Match the following.

Hills District

1. Satmala hills A. Rajanna Sircilla

2. Sirnapally hills B. Mahabubnagar

3. Rakhi hills C. Nizamabad

4. Shabad hills D. Adilabad

Codes:-

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D

b. 1-D, 2-C 3-A, 4- B

c. 1-B, 2-A, 3-D, 4- C

d. 1-A, 2-D, 3-C, 4- B

Ans: b

7. Main objective of soil Health Card System’?

1. Recorded land details

2. Protection of farmers health

3. Educate the farmers on soil test

4. Farmers identity card

Ans: 3

8. Match the following.

Project District

1. Swarna Project A. Rajanna Sircilla

2. Taliperu Project B. Mulugu

3. Upper Manair Project C. Nimal

4. Ramappa Lake project D. Bhadradri Kothagudem

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D

b. 1-B, 2-C 3-D, 4- A

c. 1-A, 2-D, 3-B, 4- C

d. 1-C, 2-D, 3-A, 4- B

Ans: d

9. At which places Leather parks are located in Telangana State?

a. Jammikunta (Karimnagar), Bhongir(Yadadri)

b. Rukmapur (Karimnagar), Dandepally (Yadadri)

c. Mandamarri (Mancherial), Armoor (Nizamabad)

d. All of the above

Ans : d

10.As per geological periods the correct sequence of order of the following is ..

1.Aravali

2. Himlayas

3. Deccan plateau

4. Eastern Ghat

Codes :

a. 1,2,3,4 b. 4,3,2,1 c. 1,4,3,2 d. 2,1,4,3

Ans: c

To be continued …..

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .