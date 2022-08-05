A Star Is Born fancied for Pune feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

By Racing Correspondent

Pune: The Rajesh Narredu-trained A Star Is Born, working well in the morning trials, is expected to score in the Zavaray S Poonawalla Eve Champion Trophy 2000 metres, terms for horses, 4 years old and over in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday 6.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. So So Special 1, Truth And Dare 2, Willy Wonkaa 3

2. Marine Girl 1, Murwara Princess 2, Silver Steps 3

3. Aah Bella 1, Botero 2, Own Bella 3

4. C’est L’amour 1, Cognosco 2, Victoria Peak 3

5. Emperor Roderic 1, Mozelle 2, Galway Bay 3

6. A Star Is Born 1, Faith Of Success 2, Taimur 3

7. Rubik Star 1, Chancellor 2, Marlboro Man 3

8. Brave Beauty 1, Dali Swirl 2, Narakamicie 3

Day’s Best: A Star Is Born.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.