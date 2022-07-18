Horse race betting racket busted in Hyderabad

07:57 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police busted a horse race betting racket being run online on Monday.

The police seized Rs.6.20 lakh from Gautam Reddy, 27, a native of Ongole in Andhra Pradesh who was staying at Gachibowli. Reddy had rented a hotel room at Madhapur and with the help of his accomplices, was allegedly organising online horse race betting. He got in touch with regular punters and was accepting money through online money transfer platforms, police said.

On specific information, the police raided the hotel room and nabbed him. A case was booked and investigation is on.