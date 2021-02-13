Aakash Chopra predicts four-day finish for second Test

Considering what’s happening right now, 5-day Test match, a 3-day turnaround, same surface, same square – this is going to be a turner. And toss will be taken out of the equation somewhat.

Hyderabad: The wicket at the Chepauk stadium was the talk of the town ahead of the second Test that started in Chennai on Saturday.

India opting for a rank turner in search of a win, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra felt that second Test will be over within four days. “Considering what’s happening right now, 5-day Test match, a 3-day turnaround, same surface, same square – this is going to be a turner. And toss will be taken out of the equation somewhat. In a sense that if you win the toss, of course, there’s an advantage but it’s not as significant that you can bat for 2.5 days. You just cannot, this pitch won’t be of that nature. I dare say, I believe, this will be a 3.5-4 day Test match at best. Toss will be critical but making it count will be a lot more difficult than the last match,” said Aakash Chopra.

England took a 1-0 lead after defeating India by 227 runs. The loss also put India in a crunch situation leaving them precariously on the verge of crashing out of the World Test Championship. India have to win the series 2-1 or 3-1 to make it to the WTC final.