Aashrith guides SCA to 72-run win over VS Sports in VS Sports U-14 Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Aashrith scored 58 to guide Sreedhar Cricket Academy (SCA) to a thumping 72-run victory over VS Sports in the semifinals of the VS Sports Under-14 Cricket Tournament on Thursday.

Riding on Aashrith’s half-century, Sreedhar Cricket Academy posted 197/5 in 25 overs. Chaitanya picked up two wickets for VS Sports.

In reply, VS Sports’s Vidya Sree scored an unbeaten 50 but his team managed just 125/4 in stipulated 25 overs.

Brief scores: Sreedhar Cricket Academy: 197/5 in 25 overs (Aashrith 58, Chaitanya 2/44) bt VS Sports: 125/4 in 25 overs (Vidya Sree 50 no).

