About 20 model school students fall sick after consuming foul food in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:51 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Karimnagar: About 20 students of TS Model School, Pochampalli of Manakondur mandal, on Monday fell sick after consuming food.

Students developed vomits and other health problems after consuming the meal served in the school in the evening. Alerted school authorities shifted the students to Primary Health Center, where they were undergoing treatment.

The condition of the students is stable. On the other hand, district education department officials have begun an investigation to know the reasons for food poison.