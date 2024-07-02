ABVP holds protest at TGPSC over mega DSC notification

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: Demanding the Congress government to issue a mega DSC notification with 25,000 teacher vacancies, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a huge protest at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) here on Tuesday.

A large number of ABVP activists who arrived at the Commission office in Nampally demanded the government to fulfill assurances given to the unemployed youth in the State. Later, the ABVP leaders were arrested by the local police.

ABVP State Secretary Chintakayala Jhansi said as assured to the unemployed youth, the State government must immediately issue notifications for two lakh vacancies. She also wanted the government to shortlist candidates for the Group – I Main exam in the 1:100 ratio besides increasing Group – II and III posts immediately.