ACB Court to pronounce verdict on CID petition seeking Naidu’s custody on Sep 22

The CID is seeking former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s custody for five days in the skill development scam case saying that all those involved have to be examined thoroughly
Vijayawada: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court here on Thursday, hearing the custody petetion filed by the CID officials seeking custody of Skill Development Scam accused N Chandrababu Naidu for five days, reserved the judegement on Friday at 10.30 am.
