ACB nabs three officials taking bribe in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Mancherial: Three persons working at the District Medical and Health Office were arrested by ACB on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a CCTV technician for sanctioning rent of a vehicle on Tuesday.

Adilabad ACB In-charge DSP Bhadraiah said the accused were Md Shafiuddin, superintendent, Sirikonda Deepika, an accounts officer and Puli Raja Narsaiah, an accountant. Shafiiouddin, a former senior assistant at the office of DMHO, was currently working as superintendent of the government medical college of Ramagundam, while Narsaiah and Deepika were outsourced employees. The complainant was Damuka Ramasagar of Bellampalli.

Deepika and Raja Narsaiah were allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from Ramasagar. They admitted that they accepted the bribe as per instructions of Shafiuddin, who had demanded the bribe to sanction a vehicle rent for six months of Rs.1.96 lakhto Ramsagar. Following his demand, Ramasagar had approached the ACB, who laid a trap and arrested the accused.

Ramasagar’s sister had leased out her car to the health department for a period of a year. He approached the officials for the rent on behalf of his sister, officials said.

The arrested persons will be presented before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar on Wednesday.