ACB raids tainted Tahsildar’s friend house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Monday conducted searches at the residence of a grocery store owner Nanda Gopal in Bollarum as the former Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj had opened a joint account in his name.

The account was opened in the name of Gopal and his brother, who is now residing in the US. As Gopal’s brother was Nagaraj’s friend, the joint account was opened and a locker was also secured.

During Monday’s searches, the ACB officials enquired with Gopal about the account and the locker. Gopal, however, said Nagaraj used his and his brother’s names only to open the account. A car belonging to Gopal was also found at the house of Nagaraj in Alwal when the ACB officials carried out surprise checks at a guesthouse in Kapra on August 14.

The ACB officials nabbed Nagaraj along with two realtors Ch Srinath Yadav and K Anji Reddy and a Village Revenue Assistant Bongu Sairaj after seizing Rs.1.10 crore in cash along with a few documents during the searches. Nagaraj allegedly hanged himself to death in prison last week.

